Update on CDC guidance; no immediate changes at Stanford

Last modified on May 13, 2021

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 “can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

Stanford is reviewing this guidance along with other requirements that apply to the university, including State of California guidance that currently requires the use of face coverings in many situations. We have not made any changes to university protocols at this time but will provide updates to the community as adjustments are made. We continue to encourage members of the university community to be vaccinated. Resources and links to vaccination providers are available at https://healthalerts.stanford.edu/vaccinations.