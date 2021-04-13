Update on vaccine availability in Santa Clara County

Last modified on April 13, 2021

Earlier today, Santa Clara County announced that:

Anyone 16 or older living or working in the county is now eligible for a vaccine, and

“Tens of thousands” of new vaccine appointments are available for this week.

A significant increase in vaccine supplies coming directly from the federal government enabled the county to expand eligibility immediately, instead of this Thursday, April 15 as originally scheduled. County officials also said they are pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but expect to be able to cover existing appointments with other vaccine supplies.

As a university, Stanford does not receive its own supply of vaccine. So we continue to encourage anyone who is eligible to seek vaccination appointments through any available distribution channel in the county where you live. Stanford’s COVID vaccinations website has general information about vaccines and other resources for those wishing to make appointments.